Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7932; (P) 0.7960; (R1) 0.7985; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as sideway trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Overall, corrective pattern from 0.7828 is still extending. On the upside, break of 0.7990 support turned resistance will bring stronger rebound towards 0.8084. On the downside, below 0.7923 will target 0.7877 support.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low). Long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.