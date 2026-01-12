Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7990; (P) 0.8004; (R1) 0.8026; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral for the moment. Overall outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 0.7828 low is extending. On the upside, above 0.8016 will target 0.8123 resistance next. Nevertheless, break of 0.7905 support will resume the fall from 0.8123 to retest 0.7828 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.7828 are seen as a correction. Larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is in still in progress. Break of 0.7828 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).