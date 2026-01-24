USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s steep decline and break of 0.7828 low last week confirms long term down trend resumption. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Next target is 0.7382 projection level. On the upside, above 0.7878 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited well below 0.8039 resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and resuming. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 038199) holds.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). It’s uncertain if the fall from 1.0342 is the second leg of the pattern, or resumption of the downtrend. But in either case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8756 support turned resistance holds (2021 low). Retest of 0.7065 should be seen next.