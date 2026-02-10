Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7623; (P) 0.7698; (R1) 0.7738; More….

USD/CHF’s fall from 0.7816 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for retesting 0.7603 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend to 0.7382 projection level next. On the upside, though, above 0.7737 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and extend the corrective pattern from 0.7603 with another leg.

In the bigger picture, larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8152) holds.