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USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral again with current recovery. Risk is mildly on the downside as long as 0.7898 resistance holds. Break of 0.7760 will confirm resumption of the whole fall from 0.8041, and target 61.8% projection of 0.8041 to 0.7774 from 0.7898 at 0.7733.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8028) holds, fall from 0.9200 is expected to continue, as part of the larger down trend. Firm break of 0.7603 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.

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ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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