Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is in favor as long as 0.8029 support holds. Above 0.8150 will target 100% projection 0.7603 to 0.8041 from 0.7600 at 0.8198 next. However, firm break of 0.8029 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.7909 support and below.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term bottom was formed at 0.7603, it’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal. As long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 (2025 high) to 0.7603 at 0.8213 holds, the larger down trend could still continue through 0.7603 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.7603 will argue that the trend has reversed and turn focus to 0.8332 support turned resistance (2023 low) for confirmation.