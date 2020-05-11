Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.36; (P) 106.55; (R1) 106.89; More...

Focus remains on 107.49 resistance in USD/JPY. Firm break there will suggest that corrective fall from 111.71 has completed with three waves down to 105.98. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 109.38 resistance. Break there will bring retest of 111.71. On the downside, break of 105.98 will resume the fall from 111.71 instead.

In the bigger picture, at this point, whole decline from 118.65 (Dec 2016) continues to display a corrective look, with well channeling. There is no clear sign of completion yet. Break of 101.18 will target 98.97 (2016 low). Meanwhile, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the decline and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.