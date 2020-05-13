Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.95; (P) 107.32; (R1) 107.52; More...

With 4 hour MACD crossed below signal line, intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first. We’re favoring the case that corrective fall from 111.71 has completed with three waves down to 105.98. Further rise would be in favor as long as 105.98 support holds. On the upside, break of 107.76 will turn bias back to the upside for 109.38 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, at this point, whole decline from 118.65 (Dec 2016) continues to display a corrective look, with well channeling. There is no clear sign of completion yet. Break of 101.18 will target 98.97 (2016 low). Meanwhile, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the decline and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.