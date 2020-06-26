Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.96; (P) 107.20; (R1) 107.43; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral as range trading continues. With 107.64 resistance intact, another fall could be seen in through 106.07. But in that case, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 101.18 to 111.71 at 105.20 to bring rebound. Meanwhile, firm break of 107.64 should suggest completion of the fall from 109.85. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for this resistance.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. Break of 105.98 support could extend the down trend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.