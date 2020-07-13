Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.62; (P) 106.95; (R1) 107.24; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remain mildly on the downside at this point. Rebound from 106.07 has possibly completed at 108.16. Deeper fall would be seen to 106.07 low. Firm break there will extend the whole pattern from 111.71 and target 61.8% retracement of 101.18 to 111.71 at 105.20. On the upside, break of 107.24 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.