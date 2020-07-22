Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.54; (P) 106.96; (R1) 107.22; More...

USD/JPY rebounds strongly ahead of 106.63 support but stays below 107.54 minor resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 107.54 will turn bias to the upside for 108.16. Break there will resume whole rebound from 106.07 to 109.85 resistance. On the downside, however, break of 106.63 will turn bias to the downside for 106.07 support instead.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.