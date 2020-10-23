Daily Pivots: (S1) 104.61; (P) 104.76; (R1) 105.05; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. Current development suggest that larger fall from 111.71 is still in progress. On the downside, break of 104.00 support will confirm this case and target 101.18 low. This is the mildly favored case for now, as long as 106.10 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 resistance should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.