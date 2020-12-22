Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 08:41 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 103.08; (P) 103.48; (R1) 103.72; More..

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral for more consolidative trading first. Outlook remains bearish as it’s staying well inside falling channel from 111.71. Break of 102.87 will bring deeper fall to retest 101.18 low. On the upside, break of 104.57 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bullish reversal. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong recovery.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. On the upside, break of 106.10 resistance is needed to be the first signal of medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

