USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY staged a strong rebound after dipping to 102.58 last week. Break of 103.89 resistance suggests short term bottoming on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for channel resistance (now at 104.47). Sustained break there will argue that the down trend from 111.71 has finally completed. Stronger rise would be seen to 105.67 resistance for confirmation. Nevertheless, rejection by the channel resistance will maintain bearishness, for extending the down trend through 102.58 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. On the upside, break of 105.67 resistance is needed to be the first signal of medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.

In the long term picture, the rise from 75.56 (2011 low) long term bottom to 125.85 (2015 high) is viewed as an impulsive move, no change in this view. Price actions from 125.85 are seen as a corrective pattern which could still extend. In case of deeper fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 75.56 to 125.85 at 94.77. Up trend from 75.56 is expected to resume at a later stage for above 135.20/147.68 resistance zone.