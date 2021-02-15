<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 104.71; (P) 104.95; (R1) 105.15; More..

Range trading continues in USD/JPY and intraday bias remains neutral first. Another rise is in favor with 104.39 support intact. On the upside, break of 105.76 will resume the rebound from 102.58 and target 38.2% retracement of 111.71 to 102.58 at 106.06. However, firm break of 104.39 will indicate that rebound from 102.58 has completed at 105.76. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 103.31 support first.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016), and there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. Though, sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 105.90) will be the first sign of reversal and turn focus to channel resistance (now at 110.23).