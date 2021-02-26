<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 105.92; (P) 106.16; (R1) 106.48; More..

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside at this point. Current rebound from 102.58 would target 61.8% retracement of 111.71 to 102.58 at 108.22. However, break of 104.91 support will argue that the rebound has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016), and there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. Though, sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 105.84) will be the first sign of reversal and turn focus to channel resistance (now at 110.15).