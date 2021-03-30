<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.53; (P) 109.69; (R1) 110.00; More…

USD/JPY’s rally continues today and reaches as high as 110.38 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside. Sustained break of long term channel resistance will carry larger bullish implication and target 111.71 resistance next. On the downside, below 109.70 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 108.40 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, focus is now back on long term channel resistance (now at 110.00). Sustained break there will indicate that the down trend from 118.65 (Dec 2016) has completed. Further break of 112.22 resistance will confirm this bullish case and target 118.65 next. However, rejection by the channel resistance will keep medium term outlook bearish.