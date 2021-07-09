<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.30; (P) 110.00; (R1) 110.45; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the downside for the moment. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 109.78) will suggest that it’s at least correcting the whole rise from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. On the upside, above 110.38 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will remain mildly on the downside as long as 111.65 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. Though, as notable support was seen from 55 day EMA, rise from 102.58 is mildly in favor to extend higher. Decisive break of 111.71/112.22 resistance will suggest long term bullish reversal. Rise from 101.18 could then target 118.65 resistance (Dec 2016) and above. However, sustained break of 55 day EMA would revive some medium term bearishness, and open up deep fall back towards 102.58 support.