<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.53; (P) 109.66; (R1) 109.91; More…

Outlook in USD/JPY remains unchanged a intraday bias stays neutral first. Further decline remains in favor as long as 110.58 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 108.71 will resume the decline from 111.65 to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. Nevertheless, firm break of 110.58 will argue that that corrective fall has completed and bring retest of 111.65.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. Firm break of 107.47 will argue that pattern from 101.18 has started another falling leg already. Deeper decline could be seen back to 101.18/102.58 support zone. For now, outlook won’t turn bullish as long as 111.71 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.