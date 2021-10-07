<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.16; (P) 111.47; (R1) 111.75; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 112.07 is still extending. Another retreat cannot be ruled out, but downside should be contained by 110.44 support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 112.07 will extend larger rise to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71 next. However, break of 110.44 will dampen the bullish case and turn focus back to 109.11 support.

In the bigger picture, break of 111.71 resistance suggests that the whole corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) has completed at 101.18 (2020 low) already. Medium term bullishness is also affirmed as USD/JPY stays well above 55 week EMA (now at 108.60). Sustained trading above 111.71 will affirm this bullish case. Rise from 101.18 could then be resuming whole rally from 98.97 (2016 low) through 118.65. This will now be the preferred case as long as 108.71 support holds.