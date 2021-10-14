<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.05; (P) 113.43; (R1) 113.62; More…

Intraday bias turned neutral as USD/JPY lost momentum again. Some consolidations could be seen but downside of retreat should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rise resumption. On the upside, break of 113.79 will extend the larger up trend from 102.58, and target 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 118.18 next.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) should have completed at 101.18 already. Rise from the 102.58 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 101.18. Next target is 114.54 resistance and then 118.65 high. This will now be the preferred case as long as 108.71 support hold, even in case of pull back.