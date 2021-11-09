<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.98; (P) 113.32; (R1) 113.57; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside as fall from 114.69 is in progress. We’d still expect downside to be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 113.65 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 114.69. However, sustained break of 112.07 will dampen our bullish view and bring deeper fall back towards 109.11 structural support.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) should have completed at 101.18 already. Rise from the 102.58 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 101.18. Next target is 114.54 resistance and then 118.65 high. This will now be the preferred case as long as 109.11 support hold, even in case of deep pull back.