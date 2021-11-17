<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.34; (P) 114.59; (R1) 115.09; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 114.69 indicates resumption of medium term up trend from 102.58. Intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18. On the downside, break of 113.74 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) should have completed at 101.18 already. Rise from the 102.58 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 101.18. Next target is 118.65 high. This will now be the preferred case as long as 111.65 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.