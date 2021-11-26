<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 115.26; (P) 115.36; (R1) 115.48; More…

Focus is immediately on 113.58 support with today’s sharp decline. Firm break there will suggest that fall from 115.51 is correcting the rise from 109.11 at least. Deeper fall would be seen to 112.71 support and below. On the upside, though, break of 115.51 will resume larger up trend from 102.58.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) should have completed at 101.18 already. Rise from the 102.58 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 101.18. Next target is 118.65 high. This will now be the preferred case as long as 111.65 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pull back.