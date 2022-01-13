<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.19; (P) 114.83; (R1) 115.28; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 114.26 resistance turned support now argues that rise from 112.52 is already finished. Intraday bias is on the downside for 112.52 support. Also, considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. On the upside, above 115.03 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 116.34 high instead.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Such rally should target a test on 118.65 (2016 high). Sustained break there will pave the way to 120.85 (2015 high) and raise the chance of long term up trend resumption. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 112.52 support holds, in case of deep pull back.