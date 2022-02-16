Wed, Feb 16, 2022 @ 08:47 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 115.29; (P) 115.58; (R1) 115.89; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral first. On the downside, below 115.00 will extend the fall from 116.33, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 116.34. Deeper fall would be seen to 114.14 support, and then 113.46. On the upside, firm break of 116.34 will resume larger up trend from 102.58. Next target is 118.65 long term resistance.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Such rally should target a test on 118.65 (2016 high). Sustained break there will pave the way to 120.85 (2015 high) and raise the chance of long term up trend resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 week EMA (now at 111.21) holds.

