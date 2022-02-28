Mon, Feb 28, 2022 @ 11:38 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 115.21; (P) 115.48; (R1) 115.82; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 116.34 will resume larger up trend from 102.58 to 118.65 long term resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 114.40 will continue the corrective pattern from 116.34 with another fall to 113.46 support.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Such rally should target a test on 118.65 (2016 high). Sustained break there will pave the way to 120.85 (2015 high) and raise the chance of long term up trend resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 week EMA (now at 111.64) holds.

