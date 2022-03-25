<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 121.41; (P) 121.91; (R1) 122.86; More…

USD/JPY is losing some upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But with 120.58 minor support intact, intraday bias stays on the upside. Sustained trading above 100% projection of 109.11 to 116.34 from 114.40 at 121.63, will pave the way to 125.85 long term resistance. On the downside, however, below 120.58 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, the break of 118.65 resistance (2016 high) suggest that up trend from 98.97 (2016 low) is resuming, with rise from 101.18 (2020 low) as the third leg. Medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 116.34 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 125.85 (2015 high).