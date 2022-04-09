USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY’s rebound from 121.27 extended higher last week but upside was capped below 125.09 resistance. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 125.09 will resume larger up trend from 102.58. Further break of 125.85 long term resistance will pave the way to 130.04 long term projection level. Consolidation from 125.09 could still extend with another falling leg. But overall outlook will remain bullish as long as 121.17 support holds.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 98.97 (2016 low) is in progress for retesting 125.85 (2015 high). Sustained break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. This will now remain the favored case as long as 116.34 resistance turned support holds.

In the long term picture, the rise from 75.56 (2011 low) long term bottom to 125.85 (2015 high) is viewed as an impulsive move, no change in this view. Price actions from 125.85 are seen as a corrective pattern that might have completed at 98.97 already. Firm break of 125.85 will target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04. Next is 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high).