Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.58; (P) 128.28; (R1) 129.58; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with breach of 127.76 minor support. Deeper pull back could be seen. But downside should be contained by 125.09 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 129.39 will resume larger up trend to 130.04 long term projection level next.

In the bigger picture, the break of 125.85 resistance (2015 high) suggests that whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is resuming. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. Sustained break there wave the way to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.