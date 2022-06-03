<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.53; (P) 129.88; (R1) 130.26; More…

USD/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside for 131.34 resistance. Decisive break of 131.34 resistance will confirm up trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 114.40 to 131.34 from 126.35 at 136.81. On the downside, below 129.50 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend form 75.56 (2011 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04 will pave the way to 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.