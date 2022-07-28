<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.15; (P) 136.80; (R1) 137.28; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 139.37 extends lower today and focus is now on 134.73 support. Considering bearish divergence condition in daily MACD, sustained break of 134.73 will argue that it’s already in correction to medium term up trend. Deeper decline would then be seen through 55 day EMA to 126.35/131.34 support zone. On the upside, above 137.44 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 139.37 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Next target is 100% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 126.35 support holds.