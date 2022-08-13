USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY edged higher to 135.57 last week but dropped sharply from there. Yet, downside was contained above 130.38 support. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 139.37 is still unfolding. Range trading between 126.35/139.37 will continue for a while. On the downside, break of 130.38 will target 100% projection of 139.37 to 130.38 from 135.57 at 126.58. On the upside, above 135.57 will resume the rebound form 130.38 to retest 139.37.

In the bigger picture, fall from 139.37 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, outlook will stays bullish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 122.70) holds. Long term up trend is expected to resume through 139.37 at a later stage, after the correction finishes.

In the long term picture, rise from 101.18 is seen as part of the up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rally is expected to 100% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 55 week EMA (now at 122.70) holds.