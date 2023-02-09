Thu, Feb 09, 2023 @ 14:25 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.85; (P) 131.19; (R1) 131.79; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 4 hour 55 EMA argues that rebound from 127.20 has completed at 132.89. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 127.20 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 151.93. On the upside, above 132.89 will resume the rebound to 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64.

In the bigger picture, prior of 55 week EMA (now at 131.39) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong rebound from current level, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 will argue that price actions from 151.93 is merely a corrective pattern. However, rejection by 136.64 will solidify medium term bearishness for 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.

