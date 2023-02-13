Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.21; (P) 131.04; (R1) 132.28; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Break of 132.89 will resume whole rebound from 127.20 short term bottom. Further rally should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64, even as a correction to the decline from 151.39. For now, further rise is in favor as long as 129.79 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, prior of 55 week EMA (now at 131.47) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong rebound from current level, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 will argue that price actions from 151.93 is merely a corrective pattern. However, rejection by 136.64 will solidify medium term bearishness for 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.