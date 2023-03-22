<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 131.45; (P) 132.04; (R1) 133.04; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is expected as long as 135.10 resistance holds. The current favored case is that rebound from 127.20 has completed at 137.90 already. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 137.90 at 131.28 will pave the way to retest 127.20 low next. However, break of 135.10 will turn bias back to the upside for 137.90 instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 127.20 should have completed at 137.90 as a corrective move, with strong break of 55 day EMA. The down trend from 151.93 (2022 high) is not over yet. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.