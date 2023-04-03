<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.40; (P) 132.99; (R1) 133.40; More…

A temporary top is formed at 133.74 in USD/JPY and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Rise from 129.62 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 127.20. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 133.43) will target 137.90 resistance. On the downside, break of 131.75 minor support will turn bias to the downside for 129.62 first. Break there will bring retest of 127.20 low.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 127.20 might be extending. But after all, down trend from 151.93 is expected to resume at a later stage. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.