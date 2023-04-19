<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 133.74; (P) 134.23; (R1) 134.58; More…

USD/JPY’s rally from 129.62 resumed after brief consolidations. Intraday bias is back on the upside and further rise should be seen towards 137.90 resistance. On the downside, below 133.85 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 132.03 support holds.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 127.20 might be extending. But after all, down trend from 151.93 is expected to resume at a later stage. Break of 127.20 will resume this down trend and target 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 127.20 from 137.90 at 122.61. This will now be the favored case as long as 137.90 resistance holds.