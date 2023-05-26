<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.18; (P) 139.70; (R1) 140.57; More…

Focus is back on 100% projection of 127.20 to 137.90 from 129.62 at 140.32 in USD/JPY. Firm break there will extend the whole rise from 127.20 to 142.48 fibonacci level. Nevertheless, on the downside, break of 138.22 support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 135.39).

In the bigger picture, rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 high. Stronger rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.34. Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 151.93. On the downside, however, break of 133.73 support will argue that the pattern could have started the third leg through 127.20 low.