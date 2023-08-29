<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.83; (P) 146.30; (R1) 146.52; More…

USD/JPY’s rally accelerates to as high as 147.63 today so far. The strong break of 61.8% projection of 129.62 to 145.06 from 137.22 at 146.76 indicates solid underlying momentum. Intraday bias stays on the upside, and the rise from 127.20 should target a test on 151.93 high. On the downside, below 146.26 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But near term outlook will remain mildly bullish as long as 144.52 support holds.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, overall price actions from 151.93 (2022 high) are views as a corrective pattern. Rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg of the pattern and could still be in progress. But even in case of extended rise, strong resistance should be seen from 151.93 to limit upside. Meanwhile, break of 137.22 support should confirm the start of the third leg to 127.20 (2023 low) and below.