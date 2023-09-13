<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.61; (P) 146.92; (R1) 147.40; More…

USD/JPY’s rebound from 145.88 extends higher today, but upside is still capped by 147.88 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point and more consolidations could be seen. But even in case of another pull back, near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 144.43 support holds. On the upside, firm break of 147.88 will resume larger rise from 127.20, to retest 151.93 high.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.