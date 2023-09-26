Tue, Sep 26, 2023 @ 05:36 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.43; (P) 148.70; (R1) 149.15; More…

USD/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current rise from 127.20 is in progress to retest 151.93 high. On the downside, however, firm break of 147.31 support will should confirm short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 145.88 support and below.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.

