Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.10; (P) 149.41; (R1) 149.95; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the upside at this point. Current rise from 127.20 should target a retest of 151.93 high. On the downside, below 148.75 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will now stay bullish as long as 145.88 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by break of 137.22 support will indicate that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.