Fri, Oct 06, 2023 @ 06:53 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.14; (P) 148.63; (R1) 149.01; More…

USD/JPY is extending the consolidation from 150.15 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, below 147.28 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pull back. But there is no confirmation of bearish trend reversal before firm break of 144.43 support. Another rally remains mildly in favor through 150.15 to retest 151.93 high.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by sustained break of 145.06 resistance turned support will be the first sign that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.

