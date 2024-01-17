Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.08; (P) 146.70; (R1) 147.80; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 140.25 should target 151.89/93 key resistance zone next. On the downside, below 146.40 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But further rally will remain in favor as long as 55 D EMA (now at 145.67) holds.

In the bigger picture, stronger than expected rebound from 140.25 dampened the original bearish review. Strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 141.89) is also a medium term bullish sign. Fall from 151.89 could be a correction to rise from 127.20 only. Decisive break of 151.89/93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend. This will now be the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.