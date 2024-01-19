Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.78; (P) 148.05; (R1) 148.44; More…

USD/JPY’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 140.25 should target a retest on 151.89/93 key resistance zone. On the downside, below 147.64 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again and bring consolidations, before staging another rise.

In the bigger picture, stronger than expected rebound from 140.25 dampened the original bearish review. Strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 141.89) is also a medium term bullish sign. Fall from 151.89 could be a correction to rise from 127.20 only. Decisive break of 151.89/93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend. This will now be the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.