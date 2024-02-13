Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.03; (P) 149.25; (R1) 149.58; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral and more consolidations could still be seen. But further further rally is expected as long as 147.62 support holds. Above 149.57 will resume the rise from 140.25 to retest 151.89/93 key resistance zone. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as a correction to the rally from 127.20, which might have completed at 140.25 already. Firm break of 151.89/93 resistance zone will confirm up trend resumption, and next target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.50. This will now remain the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.