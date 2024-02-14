Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.73; (P) 150.31; (R1) 151.37; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 140.25 will target 151.89/93 key resistance zone. Decisive break there will confirm larger up trend resumption of 155.50 projection level next. On the downside, below 149.24 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as a correction to the rally from 127.20, which might have completed at 140.25 already. Firm break of 151.89/93 resistance zone will confirm up trend resumption, and next target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.50. This will now remain the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.