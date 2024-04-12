Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.92; (P) 153.12; (R1) 153.48; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. Some consolidations could be seen first. But further rally is expected as long as 150.80 support holds. Break of 153.37 will resume larger up trend to 155.20 fibonacci projection level next.

In the bigger picture, correction from 151.87 (2023) high could have completed at 140.25 already. Rise from 127.20 (2023 low), as part of the long term up trend, is probably ready to resume. Decisive break of 151.93 resistance (2022 high) will confirm this bullish case. Next medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.20. This will remain the favored case as long as 146.47 support holds, in case of another pullback.