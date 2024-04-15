Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.78; (P) 153.08; (R1) 153.58; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current up trend is in progress for 155.20 fibonacci projection level next. On the downside, below 153.37 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current rise from 140.25 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 127.20 (2023 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.20. Outlook will now remain bullish as long as 146.47 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.